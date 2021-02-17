WATCH: Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City Gets Blown Up

Donald Trump’s Atlantic City hotel and casino, once a key figure in the former president’s casino empire, was demolished Wednesday morning.

Trump Plaza First opened in 1984, becoming one of 10 casinos in Atlantic City. It originally attracted high-stakes gambler and elite guests, offering $1,500 tickets to heavyweight fights, according to The New York Times.

Trump eventually severed ties with the casino in 2009, following a string of bankruptcy filings, and the Plaza officially shut down in 2014 until billionaire investor Carl C. Icahn acquired it out of bankruptcy in 2016.

The building had since been falling apart for years, becoming the eyesore of the Jersey boardwalk — until it imploded on Feb. 17, less than a month since President Joe Biden was sworn in.

“This is the fitting end of Trump’s era,” Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small said of the planned demolition, later condemning him for making “a mockery” of the Jersey community “when he said, ‘I made a lot of money in Atlantic City and I got out.’”

“You can’t take away the fact that he invested his money and got a lot of jobs for people,” Small added of Trump. “But he stiffed a lot of people and was selfish.”

Watch above, via NBC News.

