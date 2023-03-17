WATCH: Trump Rages At Americans He Views As Enemies In New Campaign Screed

Former President Donald Trump raged at many of his fellow Americans in a new campaign video that defended Russia as a lesser enemy than the supporters of his domestic political opponents.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has taken blistering criticism over recent remarks in which he referred to the war as a “territorial dispute” that is not in the nation’s “vital interest” to be involved in — remarks that were widely seen as an effort to emulate Trump.

On Thursday, Trump overwhelmed that space anew with a rant that began with demands for fighting in Ukraine to “cease” immediately, which would leave Russia’s conquest of large portions of Ukraine intact, then proceeded to call for a complete purge of the U.S. foreign policy apparatus, and a reevaluation of NATO.

Then, Trump zeroed in on Americans who are a greater “threat” than Russia:

Our foreign policy establishment keeps trying to pull the world into conflict with a nuclear-armed Russia based on the lie that Russia represents our greatest threat. But the greatest threat to Western Civilization today is not Russia. It’s probably, more than anything else, ourselves and some of the horrible, U.S.A. hating people that represent us. It’s the abolition of our national borders. It’s the failure to police our own cities. It’s the destruction of the rule of law from within. It’s the collapse of the nuclear family and fertility rates, like nobody can believe is happening. It’s the Marxists who would have us become a Godless nation worshipping at the altar of race, and gender, and environment. And it’s the globalist class that has made us totally dependent on China and other foreign countries that basically hate us. These globalists want to squander all of America’s strength, blood and treasure, chasing monsters and phantoms overseas—while keeping us distracted from the havoc they’re creating right here at home. These forces are doing more damage to America than Russia and China could ever have dreamed. Evicting the sick and corrupt establishment is the monumental task for the next president. And I’m the only one who can do it. I’m the only one that can get the job done. I know exactly what has to be done.

Watch above via Donald J. Trump for President 2024.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com