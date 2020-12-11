WATCH Trump Spox Struggle to Explain How Trump’s ‘Biden Administration’ Tweet Wasn’t a Concession

White House Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern struggled for words when asked if President Donald Trump’s tweet referencing the “Biden administration” constitutes a concession that President-elect Joe Biden won the election.

Morgenstern gaggled with reporters on the driveway to the West Wing Friday morning, and was asked about a tweet in which Trump referred to the “Biden administration,” an entity whose existence he has heretofore denied.

“The president this morning seems to recognize that Joe Biden won the election, and at the same time called for the Supreme Court to intervene and overturn the results of the election, saying the Biden administration will be scandal plagued for years to come,” one reporter said, quoting Trump’s tweet, and asked “Does the president recognize that Joe Biden won the election, and will he acknowledge it on Monday when the electors vote and certify the election?”

Morgenstern haltingly replied “I think that was, a, sort of, couched in terms of, you know, if in fact, but I don’t think he was conceding anything in particular,” and added “He’s still litigating his case in the courts and looks forward to that process playing out, so I wouldn’t read too much into that or characterize it the way that you did.”

“Does he anticipate the Supreme Court taking, hearing the case?” the reporter asked.

“Well that’s the Supreme Court’s prerogative, the president’s legal team is obviously doing everything they can, they would like to be able to argue before the Supreme Court, but we can’t speak for them, it’s obviously an independent branch of government.”

Trump has repeatedly and publicly pressured the Supreme Court to intervene on his behalf.

Watch the clip above via C-Span.

