WATCH: Wild Crash On Set Interrupts UK Prime Minister Debate

A TV studio debate between the Conservative finalists to succeed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was interrupted when there was a loud crash.

Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss were in the midst of their second debate on Tuesday when the incident occurred, causing the debate to be paused. Specifics of what happened have not been revealed. The TalkTV programming shifted to a blue screen with a message apologizing for the interruption and that the issue is trying to be resolved.

What on earth just happened during the leaders debate? Liz Truss looks terrified! #TheSunShowdown pic.twitter.com/oSOumyc9YY — Ewan Carmichael (@ewantc_) July 26, 2022

“For viewers of tonight’s The Sun Showdown, there has been a medical issue. It’s not a security issue and the candidates are okay,” tweeted TalkTV.

For viewers of tonight’s The Sun Showdown, there has been a medical issue. It’s not a security issue and the candidates are okay.@trussliz | @RishiSunak | @TheSun | #TheSunShowdown — TalkTV (@TalkTV) July 26, 2022

Truss and Sunak are vying to succeed Johnson, who announced his resignation this month following a wave of resignations in response to numerous scandals including “Partygate,” where Johnson’s office had parties while the United Kingdom faced Covid lockdowns.

UPDATE: 2:52 pm ET: TalkTV said in a statement that debate host “Kate McCann fainted on air tonight and although she is fine, the medical advice was that we shouldn’t continue with the debate. We apologize to our viewers and listeners.”

