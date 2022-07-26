Marjorie Taylor Greene Lashes Out at Rachel Maddow and ‘Godless Lying Left’ After Being Compared to Racist Christian Nationalist

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lashed out at MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and the “Godless lying left” after Maddow and others pounced on the Republican’s recent call for the Republican Party to be the party of “Christian nationalists.”

On Monday night, Maddow dove into the history of the term “Christian nationalist,” bringing the term back to Gerald L.K. Smith, the controversial founder of the Christian Nationalist Crusade. Maddow played audio of Greene’s call for her party to be “Christian nationalists,” and then aired various audio of Smith taking issue with Jewish organizations, mixing races, and more.

On Tuesday, Greene accused Maddow of “smearing” her and said she’s never even heard of Smith.

“Rachel Maddow is smearing me with lies about my faith and love for America and trying to connect me to someone I’ve never heard of or know anything about,” she tweeted in response to the segment. “In reality, being a Christian means I acknowledge I’m a sinner and my savior is a Jewish man named Jesus who I believe is the son of God.”

1/7 https://t.co/zlYwpvKnE0 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 26, 2022

She went on to refer to Maddow and other critics trying to paint her as racist or an anti-semite as part of the “Godless lying left.”

The godless lying left has been lying about me from day one and calling me anti-semitic, racist, fascist, and even a Nazi, which are all absolutely disgusting lies about me. But their problem is that most people see through their lies bc their empty words don’t match the truth. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 26, 2022

“They can’t beat me bc most Americans actually think a lot of the ways I do,” she later added, calling Maddow’s job a “pitiful way to earn a paycheck.”

Hopefully, this helps some of you that are brainwashed by liars like Rachel Maddow who by the way has never met me in her entire life and gets paid to lie about me by her hard left employers at MSNBC. What a pitiful way to earn a paycheck. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 26, 2022

Watch above via MSNBC

