BREAKING: Boris Johnson to Resign as British Prime Minister

Embattled UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to step down according to the BBC.

He will stand down as the leader of the Conservative Party leader but plan to carry on as prime minister until the Fall.

Johnson was recently dealt an enormous political blow when a raft of his ministers resigned in protest of his leadership. Per the BBC, he will appoint new ministers to replace those who have resigned and plans to stay in Downing Street until a new Tory leader has been elected to replace him.

But some opposition MPs are urging Johnson to leave the UK’s highest offices as soon as possible to avoid government paralysis.

CNN’s Nick Johnson reported on Johnson’s apparent resignation from outside 10 Downing Street for New Day and outlined the most recent scandals that led to Johnson’s ouster.

