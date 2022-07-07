WATCH: Wild Dashcam Video Shows Stray Bullet Hitting a Car During a Shootout on the Freeway

A stary bullet hit a car recently, barely missing a couple, according to dashcam footage posted on YouTube on Tuesday.

The soon-to-be-married couple, who identified themselves as Garrett Mason and Tina, said they were driving on the freeway in Oakland, California, “when one vehicle shot multiple rounds at another car chasing it” as “one of the rounds went through our front and back windshield,” according to the description of the video on Mason’s YouTube channel that, as of press time, has 187 views.

They went on to say, “We both had some glass scratches but are lucky to have not been hit by any bullet fragments.”

The two set up a GoFundMe page as “insurance doesn’t fully cover the damage because it’s just considered ‘glass damage.’”

In a separate statement, Mason said both windshields got replaced and that the two gave law enforcement a statement though he expressed doubt there’ll be progress on getting to the bottom of what happened as “there isn’t much evidence.”

“We’re not asking for much, but we’ll be getting married later this year,” continued the couple. “We don’t want to be in a deeper hole due to a traumatic event that was out of our control.”

At press time, the goal of $1,000 was met as $1,055 has been raised from 28 donations.

Watch above, via Garrett Mason.

