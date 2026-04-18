CNN’s Smerconish Pushes Congress to ‘Authorize’ Trump’s Iran War: ‘Stop Using the War Powers Deadline as Cover for Indecision’

CNN anchor Michael Smerconish urged Congress to back President Donald Trump and officially “authorize” the Iran war during the opening segment of his namesake show on Saturday.

“The core question is simple: do you believe it’s essential that Iran not acquire a nuclear weapon? If that answer is yes — and I believe the answer is obviously yes — then authorize the military action necessary to achieve that specific objective,” Smerconish said.

He continued, “an authorization scoped to Iran’s nuclear program gives the president the legal authority that he needs, gives Congress the accountability it owes to the American people, and gives Iran no clock to run out. At this point. It shouldn’t matter if you question how we got here.”

Smerconish pointed out Trump didn’t need Congressional approval to launch Operation Epic Fury. But with the 60 day limit on the War Powers Resolution coming up fast, he argued Congress — and in particular, Democratic lawmakers — need to get behind the president.

“Stop using the War Powers deadline as cover for indecision. Democrats, daily procedural votes are not a strategy — they’re a press release,” he said. “If you believe the war is wrong, then vote to end it. If you believe Iran must not go nuclear, then say so and authorize it. Don’t evaluate the decision based on what’s best for Trump. Our only prism is what’s best for America.”

He made his case on the 49th day since joint U.S. and Israeli strikes killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and launched the war.

Smerconish’s defense of Trump is starting to become a bit of a regular thing, after the host supported Trump against those calling for him to be removed via the 25th Amendment last week. He said the dozens of Democratic lawmakers — and former Republican congresswoman-turned-Trump rival Marjorie Taylor Greene — don’t understand Trump plays the “madman card in public” to keep foreign enemies on their toes, when in reality he is making rational decisions behind closed doors.

Watch above via CNN.

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