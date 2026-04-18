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YouTube and Sirius XM host Megyn Kelly blasted President Donald Trump for claiming his Jesus pic was actually of a doctor and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth over a rant attacking the press and casting them as “Pharisees” to Trump’s Jesus.

April has seen Trump and his team embroiled in a series of religious-themed gaffes and controversies that CNN’s Jake Tapper has dubbed a “Season of Sacrilege.”

First there was a now-deleted prayer lunch that was chock-full of bizarre moments that included Trump spiritual adviser Pastor Paula White-Cain comparing Trump to Jesus.

This week, Trump angered many in his own base with a now-deleted post depicting himself as Jesus — which he claimed he thought carried medical connotations rather than messianic ones. Many MAGA supporters weren’t buying.

Then there was Hegseth’s rant calling the press “Pharisees” while casting Trump as Messiah in the parable, his recitation of a fake scripture from “Pulp Fiction,” and his Pentagon’s menacing meeting with a Vatican diplomat.

And Trump ended the week still locked in a one-sided feud with Pope Leo XIV.

On Thursday’s edition of Sirius XM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, the host repeatedly took on the Trump administration on several of these controversies. She called Trump’s excuse for the Jesus meme “a f*cking lie!” and ripped Hegseth for using the Bible to attack the press.

Notably, Kelly was sure to reiterate her ongoing support for both Trump and Hegseth:

SIRIUSXM HOST MEGYN KELLY: Many times prior to the Iran war that Trump does not have an adult relationship with the truth, many many times… We saw the other day when he tried to claim that that was him as a doctor in that meme and not jesus. It was such a f*cking lie! So obvious– he wouldn’t stand by the me– okay take it down just say you’re sorry or don’t say you’re sorry. Take it down. But don’t try to gaslight us! We can see! So it’s just look there are some of us who will call Trump out on his bullsh*t, which doesn’t make me not a Trump supporter. I still support him. … The the big one this week has been his fight with the Pope and on top of that Him posting this picture of himself as Jesus. Which then he did he did the rare thing. He actually took it down He got so much blowback on that from Christians that he took it down. But then In my view, he did the wrong thing because he lied about it and said, Oh, I didn’t know I was Jesus. I thought I was a doctor. I don’t believe one word of that! It’s like, just don’t lie. Just say, I took it down. Thought it would be funny. Whatever. Enough people were offended that I took it down. …I’ve got to talk to you about Pete Hegseth. I’m a fan of Pete’s. I helped get him this job. He would be the first to tell you that. However, I am not a fan of the praying and the constant references to God, Jesus and the Bible from the Pentagon while he’s announcing war plans. It makes me very uncomfortable, very. I do not think those two things belong together. I much prefer the Dan Raisin Cain approach of just the facts. The religion, obviously it’s a major part of Pete’s life. That’s great, and I’m in favor of that. It doesn’t belong when you’re talking about our plans to wipe out people. Including possible civilians. As President Trump continues to threaten, these two things do not belong together and I’m really uncomfortable with it. If Joe Biden did this through his Pentagon, I would have ripped him a new one and therefore notwithstanding my friendship with Pete, I feel the need to register my strong objection to what he’s doing. Today, he did it about, I’m gonna play you the sound bite. You’re gonna hear a long windup on a religious story he told about his time in church this past Sunday. He’s talking, you will ultimately learn at the end of it, I think it’s beneficial to know right now, about the press. He’s gonna turn this whole thing, this story he’s gonna tell us, around on the horrible press, which is like another, like what is he doing? You do not in that post bring up Jesus to rip on media from your perch at the Pentagon!

Watch above via Sirius XM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.

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