‘Who the Hell Wrote That?’ Trump Stops Mid-Speech To Say He Doesn’t Know What a ‘Corner Store’ Is

President Donald Trump paused his prepared remarks on Thursday to confess he had “never heard” the term “corner store” before.

The president was in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he touted last year’s passage of his “No Tax on Tips” policy, which was included in the omnibus budget the Republican-controlled Congress passed in July. The provision allows employees who receive tips to deduct up to $25,000 in tips when filing their taxes.

Trump also boasted of the tax cuts included in the bill. While doing so, he was tripped up by the inclusion of the term “corner store,” which had been written into his speech.

“The great big beautiful bill also slashed taxes on millions of Americans, small businesses, including restaurants, dry cleaners, corner stores,” the president said before pausing his speech. “What is a corner store? I’ve never heard that term. I know what a quarter store is, but I’ve never heard it described. A corner store. Who the hell wrote that, please?”

Several people in the audience laughed at Trump’s admission.

Corner stores, of course, are shops where patrons can purchase staples such as groceries, a term the president has also mused about publicly.

“But a big thing on costs, you know, the new word is ‘affordability,’ Trump told reporters in the Oval Office in November. “Another word is just ‘groceries.’ You know, it’s sort of an old-fashioned word, but it’s very accurate.”

Elsewhere at the event, the president spoke derisively about a public relations stunt involving a “DoorDash Grandma” at the White House on Monday.

“It was a little bit of a, you know, I mean, to be honest, it was a little tacky,” he said. “You know, they come up with these crazy ideas like McDonald’s.”

He added, “They’re a little embarrassing.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

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