MAGA Lawmaker Calls Out Trump for ‘Holy War’ With Pope Leo

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) told Fox News on Saturday he loves President Donald Trump — but he can’t support his “holy war” with Pope Leo XIV.

The southern Republican has been a longtime supporter of the president and his Make America Great Again movement, but he shared his displeasure with Trump’s feud with the pope during an interview on The Big Weekend Show.

“Look, there are too many distractions,” Kennedy said. “I love the president like a taco — I don’t always agree with him, but I think he wants a better world. But I don’t agree with him about this new holy war with the pope.”

The senator said it wasn’t personal for him because he was raised Presbyterian and “compromised” when he met his wife and became a Methodist.

“I have great respect for Catholicism, and even if I didn’t, the pope is entitled to his opinion. Why do we want to have a fight with the pope?” Kennedy continued. “It’s a distraction. And the press just sucks it up like a Hoover Deluxe [vacuum].”

Kennedy’s remarks come after the Trump-Leo feud was perhaps the biggest story of the last week, following the president’s searing social media rant against the pope on April 12. Trump ripped Leo for being “WEAK” on crime and the issue of a nuclear Iran, before adding he was a bigger fan of the pope’s brother, Louis Prevost, because he is a “big MAGA person.”

Trump’s post followed Pope Leo ramping up his criticism of the Iran war the week prior.

The pope condemned Trump’s threat to wipe out a “whole civilization” in Iran if its theocratic leaders did not make a deal, calling it “truly unacceptable.” He then spoke out against the war a few days later, saying, “God does not bless any conflict.”

Trump declined to apologize for his post against the pope last week, saying, “there’s nothing to apologize for. He’s wrong!” The president has also said the pope should be upset about tens of thousands of Iranian protesters being killed by the country’s theocratic regime.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) backed up Trump while speaking to reporters on Wednesday, saying that if the pope is going to weigh in on political topics, he “should expect some political response.”

Trump seemed to be aiming to tone down the war of words on Friday, telling reporters, “I have nothing against the pope… the pope can say what he wants, and I want him to say what he wants. But I can disagree.”

Pope Leo appeared to have the same plan on Saturday, saying he had no desire to amplify the “narrative” he was feuding with Trump.

Watch above via Fox News.

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