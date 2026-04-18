Marjorie Taylor Greene Questions Details Surrounding Trump Assassination Attempt in Butler



Associated Press

Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has joined the chorus of critics demanding answers from President Donald Trump over the 2024 assassination attempt made against him in Butler, PA.

Authorities identified 20-year-old Thomas Crooks as the sole shooter in the incident that injured Trump and two others. 50-year-old rally-goer Corey Comperatore, who was seated behind Trump, was killed, and Crooks was killed by authorities.

Since then, some MAGA stalwarts have joined other critics in calling for detailed information on the investigation into the shooting.

Greene retweeted a lengthy post by Trisha Hope, a self-described “J6 Activist,” in which she questioned the shooting and the legitimacy of the famous photo of a bloodied Trump with his fist in the air yelling, “Fight, fight, fight!”

Extremely important post worth the read and consideration.

Corey Comperatore’s family deserves to know the truth about Matthew Crooks and what happened in Butler on July 13, 2024.

President Trump, of all people, should be leading the charge.

Why isn’t he?

That’s the question. https://t.co/kTpoRHYsYZ — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 18, 2026

Hope was a delegate from Texas for the 2024 Republican National Convention, and wrote of the moment she first had doubts about the official story.

“As Trump begin to speak, he started with this: ‘So many people have asked me what happened. Tell us what happened, please. And therefore, I will tell you exactly what happened, and you’ll never hear it from me a second time, because it’s actually too painful to tell,'” Hope wrote.

“As I stood on the convention floor you could have heard a pin drop as he spoke. My first thought was how odd for him to begin this way. He was nearly assassinated just a few days before and yet he was declaring this would be the only time he spoke of it, that was my first red flag,” adding that the moment was “completely out of character” for Trump.

Despite not wanting to talk about it, Trump replaced a portrait of former President Barack Obama in the White House with artwork depicting the moment after the attempt.

Greene called Hope’s post an “Extremely important post worth the read and consideration.”

“Corey Comperatore’s family deserves to know the truth about Matthew Crooks and what happened in Butler on July 13, 2024,” Greene wrote. “President Trump, of all people, should be leading the charge. Why isn’t he? That’s the question.”

Others questioning the incident include well-known conspiracy theorists Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, and Ali Alexander.

Meanwhile, two Republican Reps. Mike Kelly (PA) and Pat Fallon (TX) accused the FBI of stonewalling the House investigation into the shooting. In addition, former Secret Service agent Anthony Cangelosi, and Comperatore’s widow Helen have also publicly expressed dismay that more details about that day have not been released.

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