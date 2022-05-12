WATCH: Zoo Staffer Rescues Drowning Antelope Following Elephant Sounding Alarm

A Guatemala City zoo staffer rescued a drowning antelope following an elephant sounding the alarm.

The moment at the Parque Zoológico La Aurora was on April 29, but video of it went viral on Thursday. The video was taken by zoo visitor Maria Diaz.

An antelope can be seen trying to get out of a pool as the staffer, reportedly named Romeo López, stands near. The elephant, reportedly named Trompita, stands on the edge constantly making sounds with its trunk.

After a few moments, the staffer dives into the pool and swims toward the antelope. He lifted the antelope and tried to get it back onto land only for the antelope to be unable to get out of the pool.

The staffer eventually took the antelope by its right antler and, with the antelope partially touching land, was able to throw it back onto the surface, allowing the antelope to run away from the pool. Bystanders can be heard applauding the staffer. One woman can be heard saying “Bravo.”

“Trompita reportedly enjoyed peanuts, watermelon and carrots as her reward, while López was given a certificate,” according to FOX TV Digital.

Watch above, via Storyful.

