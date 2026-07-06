‘I’m Baffled!’ MS NOW Panel Fumes Over Latest Graham Platner Bombshell in Real Time

MS NOW panelists Molly Jong-Fast and Ayman Mohyeldin fumed over Monday’s revelations that Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner (D) alegedly sexually assaulted a woman he once dated.

The bombshell report from Politico broke Monday afternoon, saying, “The woman, a 41-year-old Maine resident named Jenny Racicot, detailed the alleged incident to POLITICO in three interviews over the past two weeks.”

Platner denied the allegation but said he was pausing his campaign “to reflect on the best path forward.”

“Remember, there was an earlier group of women, and now this is yet another tranche of allegations,” Jong-Fast said. “And I think that, you know, when you look at the polling on this, I just was looking at a poll that said 75% of people said that if there were more allegations, he should drop out.”

“Look, I’m baffled on the vetting process for this candidate!” Jong-Fast continued. She added, “I mean…the fact that there are just constant allegations, I think really is a sign that there just was not proper vetting here. And, you may, again, align with him politically, but the truth is, this is not a candidate who is ready for prime time in on any stretch of the imagination.”

Jong-Fast added, “The other the other thing I would say is, in the text messages, [Racicot] is so protective of him! You know, she says, ‘Well, he’s clearly got this PTSD,’ which reminds me so much of how women will just, you know, the way the culture protects men, right? I mean, she’s saying, ‘Well, he’s got this PTSD and it’s not exactly consensual.’ I mean, my God! This should not be how it is. This is so upsetting!”

Mohyeldin called the crisis something Platner “has created by his own doing.”

“Every time there is an allegation or a question about his conduct, he either says it was because of, as in the case of the tattoos, he was drunk. He didn’t know what he was doing. It’s attributable to mental challenges that he had, or mental health challenges that he had. But then he would try to close the chapter by saying there shouldn’t be anything else to come out”

Mohyeldin continued, “And for somebody who has had a troubled past and has acknowledged that he’s had a troubled past and is a flawed candidate, there have been more than ample moments for him to come forward in full disclosure and say, ‘There have been a lot of mistakes that I have made,’ with as many specifics as you can, so that the people who are voting for him, the citizens and the residents of Maine, are aware of what those allegations are.”

Watch the clip above via MS NOW.

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