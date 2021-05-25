‘We Should Kick Her Out’: Kinzinger Wants Marjorie Taylor Greene Pushed Out of House GOP Conference

Congressman Adam Kinzinger wants House Republicans to kick Marjorie Taylor Greene out of their conference.

Kinzinger has been very outspoken against Donald Trump’s big lie about the election, and defended Liz Cheney after she was ousted from leadership. Now that Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell have both condemned Greene’s mask mandate-Holocaust comparison, the Illinois Republican says Greene should actually face consequences.

He said on Tuesday that while they can’t stop Greene from being a Republican, they can kick her out of the House Republican conference:

“What we can do as a party is take a stand and say you don’t belong in our conference. That’s what I think we should do. I think we should kick her out of the conference, prevent her from coming to conference meetings, benefiting from conference materials.” Kinzinger, an Air Force veteran and prominent GOP critic of former President Donald Trump, said he hadn’t talked to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy about such a move, but said that “we’re going to be looking at what we can do.” He said he wasn’t sure of details of how to do it, whether he would lead such a movement or if it’s “appropriate” to do it, but said that such a push should come from leadership.

He even invoked the ousting of Cheney to say that McCarthy “obviously has the ability to remove people from leadership or remove people from the conference.”

Greene continued defending her comments Tuesday, again declaring “vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star.”

