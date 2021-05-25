McConnell and McCarthy Condemn Marjorie Taylor Greene For Holocaust Comments: ‘Outrageous and Reprehensible’

Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell condemned comments from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) comparing mask mandates and discrimination against the unvaccinated to the plight of Jews during the Holocaust.

Greene, a QAnon conspiracy theorist elected to represent Georgia in Congress, has spent the last week making Holocaust analogies in protest of coronavirus safety measures.

“You know, we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany,” Greene said in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) enforcing House masking rules. “And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”

On Tuesday, she said, “Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy issued a statement condemning her comments.

“Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling,” McCarthy said. “The Holocaust is the greatest atrocity committed in history. The fact that this needs to be stated today is deeply troubling.”

“Let me be clear: the House Republican Conference condemns this language,” he added.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) called the comment “outrageous and reprehensible.”

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell tells me on MTG “Once again an outrageous and reprehensible comment.” He did not comment further when asked if GOP should take further action against her. — Lauren Fox (@FoxReports) May 25, 2021

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) the second-ranking House Republican, issued a less forceful statement through a spokesperson.

“Rep. Scalise does not agree with these comments and condemns these comparisons to the Holocaust,” the spokesperson said in a written statement to CNN that apparently went on to trash Democrats.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]