‘We Will Not Be Denied!’ VP Kamala Harris Demands Action on George Floyd Act In Speech at Tyre Nichols Funeral

Vice President Kamala Harris drew applause when she demanded action on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act as she spoke at the funeral of Tyre Nichols.

Nichols died on Jan. 10 after being beaten by Memphis Police Department officers during a Jan. 7 traffic stop, and videos of the attacks that killed him have dominated the news since before they were released. On Wednesday, a funeral was held for Nichols at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tennessee.

Vice President Harris, who was invited to the funeral by the Nichols family, delivered a brief eulogy in which she grieved with and praised the family and decried the “act of violence at the hands and the feet of people who had been charged with keeping them safe.”

Harris also made an impassioned plea for the reforms of the bill named for George Floyd, calling them “non-negotiable”:

Good afternoon, Church.

Reverend Sharpton, I want to thank you for all you do for so many. There are so many families here who have been personally touched by your leadership and your strength and your fellowship.

Reverend Dr. Lawrence Turner, thank you for welcoming us.

Keisha Lance Bottoms. Mitch Landrieu.

We are here on behalf of the people of our country and our President, Joe Biden.

And we are here to celebrate the life of Tyre Nichols.

Mrs. Wells, Mr. Wells, you have been extraordinary in terms of your strength — (applause) — your courage, and your grace. (Applause.)

And we mourn with you, and the people of our country mourn with you. And I just have — just — just — I’m going to be very brief.

Mothers around the world, when their babies are born, pray to God, when they hold that child, that that body and that life will be safe for the rest of his life.

Yet we have a mother and a father who mourn the life of a young man who should be here today. They have a grandson who now does not have a father. His brothers and sister will lose the love of growing old with their baby brother.

And when we look at this situation, this is a family that lost their son and their brother through an act of violence at the hands and the feet of people who had been charged with keeping them safe. (Applause.)

And when I think about the courage and the strength of this family, I think it demands that we speak truth.

And with this, I will say: This violent act was not in pursuit of public safety. It was not in the interest of keeping the public safe. Because one must ask: Was not it in the interest of keeping the public safe that Tyre Nichols would be with us here today? (Applause.) Was he not also entitled to the right to be safe?

So when we talk about public safety, let us understand what it means in its truest form. Tyre Nichols should have been safe.

So I’ll just close by saying this: I was, as a senator — as a United States senator — a co-author of the original George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. (Applause.) And as Vice President of the United States, we demand that Congress pass the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act. (Applause.) Joe Biden will sign it. And we should not delay, and we will not be denied. It is non-negotiable! (Applause.)

And with that, I’ll just pass through, if you don’t mind — one of my favorite verses in Scripture is Luke Chapter 1, Verse 79, which tells us God will help us to shine a light “upon those who sit in darkness and in the shadow of death, to guide our feet in the way of peace…”

Let our memory of Tyre shine a light on the path toward peace and justice.

Thank you. (Applause.)