Iran’s Religious Leaders Call to Murder ‘Evil’ Trump and Netanyahu Amid Peace Deal Talks
Iran’s top clerics called for the assassination of “evil” President Donald Trump and “wicked” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the Islamic theocrats saying it is the “religious duty” of true believers to murder the two leaders.
The members of the Assembly of Experts said Trump and Netanyahu must pay for eliminating Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at the start of the war.
“It is obligatory upon any duty-bound person who gains access to these criminals to send them to hell,” the clerics wrote, according to The Telegraph on Tuesday.
The Daily Mail added:
The group, who are constitutionally tasked with choosing and supervising the supreme leader, want revenge for the death of Ali Khamenei, who was killed on the first day of the war.
Their headquarters in Tehran and Qom were bombed to stop it from naming a successor, according to Iranian officials. Khamenei’s son Mojtaba was appointed.
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