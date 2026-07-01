Iran’s Religious Leaders Call to Murder ‘Evil’ Trump and Netanyahu Amid Peace Deal Talks

Iran’s top clerics called for the assassination of “evil” President Donald Trump and “wicked” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the Islamic theocrats saying it is the “religious duty” of true believers to murder the two leaders.

The members of the Assembly of Experts said Trump and Netanyahu must pay for eliminating Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at the start of the war.

“It is obligatory upon any duty-bound person who gains access to these criminals to send them to hell,” the clerics wrote, according to The Telegraph on Tuesday.

The Daily Mail added:

The group, who are constitutionally tasked with choosing and supervising the supreme leader, want revenge for the death of Ali Khamenei, who was killed on the first day of the war. Their headquarters in Tehran and Qom were bombed to stop it from naming a successor, according to Iranian officials. Khamenei’s son Mojtaba was appointed. The body urged supporters of the Islamic Republic to continue mass protests “in the leader’s name,” because “the people’s presence is necessary and decisive.”

Their call to murder Trump and Netanyahu comes as the U.S.-Iran have a fragile deal in place to stop attacking each other as they try and hammer out a long-term peace deal.

JD Vance was in Switzerland last month working on the deal; he said the Iranians Vice Presidentwas in Switzerland last month working on the deal; he said the Iranians are “extremely confusing” negotiators, but that he felt the meeting was productive.

Still, Iran has violated the ceasefire deal that is in place and attacked commercial ships late last week. Trump responded by saying he was getting tired of Iran violating the ceasefire and that he may be “forced” into wiping the country out , once and for all.

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