‘We Will Not Be Intimidated’: Alvin Bragg Hits Back at House Republicans Demanding He Testify Over Trump Indictment

The office for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg responded to House Republicans demanding he answer to them over his potential indictment of former President Donald Trump.

On Monday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) released a letter co-signed by other top Republicans demanding Bragg testify before Congress over his office’s investigation into Trump. In the letter, Jordan slammed the potential indictment of Trump in connection with the Stormy Daniels hush money scandal as a “politically motivated prosecutorial decision.”

Fox News Digital received a defiant response from Bragg’s office on Tuesday — in which they returned fire on accusations of conducting a political attack.

“We will not be intimidated by attempts to undermine the justice process, nor will we let baseless accusations deter us from fairly applying the law,” the statement said. “In every prosecution, we follow the law without fear or favor to uncover the truth. Our skilled, honest and dedicated lawyers remain hard at work.”

The remarks from Bragg’s office are similar to Bragg’s last statement after Trump fueled speculations he is about to be indicted by calling for his supporters to protest.”

“We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York,” Bragg said in an office email. “Our law enforcement partners will ensure that any specific or credible threats against the office will be fully investigated and that the proper safeguards are in place so all 1,600 of us have a secure work environment.”

Watch above via Fox News.

