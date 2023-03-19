Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Defiant Amid Trump’s Call to Protest His Possible Arrest: ‘We Do Not Tolerate Attempts to Intimidate Our Office’

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg warned that New York law enforcement won’t tolerate threats or intimidations by Donald Trump’s supporters — whom the former president urged to protest his potential upcoming indictment.

Politico’s Erica Orden obtained an email Bragg sent to his employees this weekend — with the DA’s office thought to be preparing to arrest and criminally charge Trump over the Stormy Daniels hush money scandal. The ex-president responded to this impending action with a series of angry social media statements — claiming he will be arrested on Tuesday, and calling on his supporters to come out and protest against it.

Some observers are concerned the ex-president’s call to action may spark chaos akin to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — given the similarities between his rhetoric prior to that day, and what he is saying now. In his email, Bragg addressed those concerns, writing, “we do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York,” and “our law enforcement partners will ensure that any specific or credible threats against the office will be fully investigated and that the proper safeguards are in place so all 1,600 of us have a secure work environment.”

Here is the full email from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to his employees, saying he will not tolerate intimidation after Trump called for protest. Story here: https://t.co/e6fuuYAKpV pic.twitter.com/8X3thHpwmy — erica orden (@eorden) March 19, 2023

