House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) announced on Fox News Monday morning that the committee demanded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg testify before Congress about the potential indictment of former President Donald Trump over hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, calling it an “unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority.”

Fox News digital obtained the letter from Jordan to Bragg’s office Monday morning calling for his testimony, which was also signed by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY).

The letter slammed Bragg’s likely indictment of Trump, claiming such a move “will erode confidence in the evenhanded application of justice and unalterably interfere in the court of the 2024 presidential election.”

“In light of the serious consequences of your actions, we expect that you will testify about what plainly appears to be a politically motivated prosecutorial decision,” Jordan added.

Jordan appeared on Fox News’s The Faulkner Focus on Monday morning to explain what further demands he has made on Bragg, including asking for documents surrounding the probe of Trump and declaring the indictment is only going forward now that Trump has announced a run for president in 2024.

Jordan told Harris Faulkner that Bragg’s probe amounts to “just a ridiculous case that they are bringing. I think the people of this country understand it’s ridiculous. We want to talk to Mr. Bragg. We’re asking him for the communications he’s had with the federal government. We’re asking him to come in to testify. We’d like an answer by Thursday of this week.”

Faulkner asked Jordan why Congress would get involved in this, “If federal dollars were used then by Alvin Bragg or anyone in his office to go after Trump, what happens?”

“Well, that’s a concern for us. We want to know what kind of communications may have taken place between the Justice Department and because, remember, the Justice Department didn’t bring this case. They weren’t going to do it. No one was going to do this until Mr. Bragg came along. That, to me is is is a real concern here,” Jordan replied.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

