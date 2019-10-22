Top Ukraine diplomat Bill Taylor testified behind closed doors today. His opening statement has already been leaked, and in it he says he was told the release of Ukraine aid was contingent on a public announcement of investigations into the 2016 election and the Bidens.

The opening statement has stunned many, and there are already calls for investigators to bring back Ambassador Gordon Sondland for more questioning.

The White House, meanwhile, is dismissing the whole thing as a “coordinated smear campaign.”

A statement from Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham says, “President Trump has done nothing wrong — this is a coordinated smear campaign from far-left lawmakers and radical unelected bureaucrats waging war on the Constitution. There was no quid pro quo.”

The statement dismisses today’s news as “triple hearsay and selective leaks.”

