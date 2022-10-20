‘What Kind of Person Are You?’ Georgia Secretary of State’s Wife UNLOADED On Kelly Loeffler in Newly-Reported Texts

The wife of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger unloaded on then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) in 2020, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The AJC acquired 59 pages of text messages anonymously that show Loeffler’s mindset ahead of the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol as Republicans objected to election results in numerous states. One of those messages to Loeffler came from Tricia Raffensperger on Nov. 9, 2020, after Loeffler called for her husband to resign.

In a joint statement with then-Sen. David Perude (R-GA), Loeffler said, “There have been too many failures in Georgia elections this year and the most recent election has shined a national light on the problems. The Secretary of State has failed to deliver honest and transparent elections. He has failed the people of Georgia, and he should step down immediately.”

Tricia Raffensperger, who initially texted that she and Loeffler met at a Christmas party in Washington, did not hold back in her scathing rebuke to Loeffler:

Never did I think you were the kind of person to unleash such hate and fury on someone in political office of the same party. My family and I am being personally besieged by people threatening our lives because you didn’t have the decency or good manners to come and talk to my husband with any questions you may have had. Instead you have put us in the eye of the storm. Unlike you my husband is an honorable man with integrity to do the right thing. We are law abiding people of faith. I hold you personally responsible for anything that happens to any of my family, from my husband, children and grandchildren. What kind of person are you that would purposely do this? I am so disappointed, I thought you were better than that!

She followed up with “You do not deserve to be in elected office. You are not worthy of the high calling of that position.”

Loeffler went on to lose her runoff election against now-Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in January 2021.

