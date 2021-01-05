UPDATE 23:17 p.m.: Decision Desk HQ has projected a win for Democrat Raphael Warnock.

UPDATE 22:07 p.m.: Dave Wassermann of Cook Political has called the race for Warnock. It remains very early, however, and no major outlet has called the race.

The polls are now closed in Georgia, where two runoff elections will determine control of the Senate.

As election workers count the votes, all eyes are on the races between Republican David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff; Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock.

Kelly Loeffler, a multimillionaire who has campaigned as a Trump loyalist, was appointed to her Senate seat last year by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. She is facing a challenge from Raphael Warnock, who served as a senior pastor at Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King Jr. preached.

It’s still early, but the numbers look good thus far for Democrats, who are outperforming turnout expectations.

Democrats need to win both seats to take control of the Senate. If they do, they will control the presidency as well as both houses of Congress.

The Senate runoffs come the day before Congress certifies Joe Biden’s election victory, a necessary step before the president-elect is inaugurated on January 20. A number of Republicans have said they plan on objecting to Biden’s electors in states being contested by Trump, a futile effort that has been rejected by Mitch McConnell and is certain to fail.

Loeffler and Perdue have both backed the plan, in a sign of loyalty to Trump, who has browbeaten many Republicans into lockstep behind his quest to steal the election from Biden.

Watch live coverage of the elections above, via ABC News.

