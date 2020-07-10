The White House confirmed in a statement Friday night that President Donald Trump is commuting the sentence of Roger Stone.

Stone was found guilty last November of witness tampering, lying to Congress, and obstruction.

The statement from Kayleigh McEnany declares at the top, “Roger Stone is a victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency. There was never any collusion bewteen the Trump Campaign, or the Trump Administration, with Russia.”

It decries the “collusion delusion” and the investigations that ensued, going after Robert Mueller’s office for “resort[ing] to process-based charges… in an attempt to manufacture the false impression of criminality.”

"Roger Stone is now a free man!" pic.twitter.com/q2LZBZVWUF — Molly O'Toole (@mollymotoole) July 11, 2020

“The simple fact is that if the Special Counsel had not been pursuing an absolutely baseless investigation, Mr. Stone would not be facing time in prison.”

Hours earlier, Howard Fineman tweeted that he spoke with Stone, who apparently told him, “[Trump] knows I was under enormous pressure to turn on him. It would have eased my situation considerably. But I didn’t.”

Just had a long talk with #RogerStone. He says he doesn’t want a pardon (which implies guilt) but a commutation, and says he thinks #Trump will give it to him. “He knows I was under enormous pressure to turn on him. It would have eased my situation considerably. But I didn’t.” — howardfineman (@howardfineman) July 10, 2020

