White House Says US ‘On Pace to Finish’ Evacuations by 8/31 Deadline, Biden Asking DOD, State for ‘Contingency Plans’ If Necessary

The Biden White House is saying that right now the United States is on pace to finish Afghanistan evacuations by the August 31st deadline.

President Joe Biden set the deadline months ago for full withdrawal, but there have been bipartisan calls in the past day for it to be extended because of serious concerns the rest of the evacuations cannot be completed in the next week. Even House Intel Committee chairman Adam Schiff publicly expressed concern.

On Tuesday afternoon, the White House sent out a statement from press secretary Jen Psaki on the president’s meeting with G7 leaders.

“The president conveyed that our mission in Kabul will end based on the achievement of our objectives,” Psaki said. “He confirmed we are currently on pace to finish by August 31st.”

However, the statement adds, “That completion of the mission by August 31st depends on continued coordination with the Taliban, including continued access for evacuees to the airport.”

“In addition, the president has asked the Pentagon and the State Department for contingency plans to adjust the timeline should that become necessary.”

NEW: White House issues readout of Pres. Biden's meeting with G7 leaders on Afghanistan. https://t.co/kmDaHJVhYD pic.twitter.com/UOnTTUukKM — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 24, 2021

A Taliban spokesman publicly said that they consider August 31st a “red line.”

Politico reported Tuesday afternoon that the Taliban has reportedly started halting people at the gates of the Kabul airport.

Three sources tell me and @AlexThomp that the Taliban has now started halting people trying to get in through the airport gates. Not just Afghans but American citizens. Informal groups coordinating need to redirect people on the fly. — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) August 24, 2021

