Actress and left-wing activist Cynthia Nixon dunked on former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Twitter on Tuesday.

“The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo? Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s),” tweeted Nixon, who has two Emmys. She unsuccessfully challenged Cuomo in the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial primary in the Empire State.

The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced “it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy Award” on Tuesday.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul has now become New York’s first female governor, and delivered her first address the same day.

Cuomo’s resignation took effect on Tuesday, 14 days after he announced he would step down following a report released by the New York Attorney General’s office accusing Cuomo of sexually harassment toward 11 women.

