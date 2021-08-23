Adam Schiff Says It’s ‘Possible’ But ‘Very Unlikely’ U.S. Can Finish Evacuations by August 31

After an intel briefing Monday, House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D- CA) said he thinks it’s “very unlikely” the United States will be able to finish evacuations by August 31st.

President Joe Biden will have to decide whether to keep to that deadline or delay it so evacuations can continue beyond the end of the month. The military has reportedly advised him to decide by Tuesday, while a spokesperson for the Taliban publicly said the August 31st date is a “red line” for them.

When asked if it’s possible for the evacuations to finish before then, Schiff said, “I think it’s possible, but I think it’s very unlikely, given the number of Americans who still need to be evacuated, the number of SIVs.”

“It’s hard for me to imagine all of that can be accomplished between now and the end of the month.”

He said he’s encouraged by the most recent numbers showing thousands of people have been evacuated in just the past few days.

