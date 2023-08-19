‘White Racist Misogynists!’ Mary Trump And Danielle Moodie Torch Trump Fans Who View Him As ‘Messiah’

Mary Trump and co-host Danielle Moodie ripped fans of ex-President Donald Trump who worship him as a “messiah” figure, calling them “white racist misogynists.”

On the most recent edition of The Mary Trump Show’s “Nerd Avengers” series, Mary noted how important the “appearance of infallibility” is to her uncle. Moodie — who hosts several podcasts — tore into Trump fans who buy into that appearance:

MARY TRUMP: So the extent to which Danielle, this does seem like one of those… This has happened really, really slowly. This is happening really, really slowly. Oh, my God!. This is going so fast! That I feel like we’re at this tipping point in terms of the significant undermining of Donald Trump’s inevitability.

DANIELLE MOODIE: Yeah, I mean, I think that also is is a huge signifier for the Republican Party. I was having this conversation earlier and I said, you know, Donald Trump has made himself all but, like, entirely unelectable. Right? Because it isn’t just 26 to 30% of the population that votes in the presidential election. And by virtue of making his Scooby Doo scheme so fucking obvious and now is written down in text, the only way that he could win the 2024 election would be to repeat what they did in 2020, which can’t. Which now can’t be done. Right. And so because now you have eyes on all of the attempts at fraud.

In that same way, I think that what we see now with Newt Gingrich, I think it was today that said that they need the House Republicans, just defund Jack Smith, that they are not giving up the goose with this man. Do you know what I’m saying? Like, I just I tweeted this and I said, so let me get this straight. You wanted to throw Bill Clinton in jail for a(inaudible) You wanted to throw Hillary Clinton in jail for an email server and Benghazi, which you found nothing on. You want to throw Hunter Biden in jail for a laptop, but 91 fucking charges and you all look like he should walk, right? Like 91 charges does not even have a bead of sweat or hair dye coming out of any other Republican.

And so I think that when 70% of the country who actually has a sense looks at Trump and looks at the allegiance the Republican Party has, I do see that there is a tipping point because you can’t look away from this as I forget who said it from this five car pileup. At this point, like you cannot look away from this.

But I also think to those folks, you know, who perceive Donald Trump to be some type of messiah. These are white racist misogynists, you know, tied to the, you know, to the waist of patriarchy and capitalism, where Donald Trump is something that is aspirational for them and will always be because he is a white man in America that has gotten to do whatever the fuck he wants, whenever he wants with whomever he wants without consequence. And for that 30%, that is what it means to be Jesus reincarnate, right. Which is sick!