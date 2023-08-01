‘Who ARE These People?’ CNN’s Dana Bash Perplexed By Non-MAGA Voters Willing To Vote Trump Despite Jan. 6

CNN anchor Dana Bash asked Republican pollster Frank Luntz, “Who are these people” who aren’t MAGA but will vote for Trump despite “everything that’s going on” — including January 6.

Bash hosted Luntz on Tuesday afternoon’s edition of CNN’s Inside Politics to discuss a new Iowa focus group he conducted, but first asked him about polls showing Trump has gained support nationally by double-digits since February amid a blizzard of new charges and investigations:

DANA BASH: Let’s look specifically about the former president and the the support before we get to the focus group that you did. The support that he has in, nationally has grown since February. 12 points since February. And DeSantis, who was just right behind him at a time, is now even further behind him.

Who are these people? Who aren’t part maybe necessarily of like that Trump core, what we call the Fifth Avenue Republicans, who, you know, he famously says, “I could shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue and those people will support me.”

But the people on top of that who are looking at everything that’s going on, that happened on January 6, and they’re saying, “Okay, I’ll throw my support behind Donald Trump.”

FRANK LUNTZ: The less educated you are, the more likely you are to support Donald Trump. Lower-income, people who’ve been unemployed at some point in the last five years.

It’s a socio-economic level that was once a Democratic voter, which is quite interesting. And people have come over to the GOP. They gave them the majority in 2016. A lot of them, maybe 15%, have been voting Democrat in the past and they were simply frustrated, fed up, they feel ignored, forgotten, even betrayed.

And there’s a level of anger there that brought them to Donald Trump because he represented and offered to be their voice and, and to speak for them. And what has happened is that group has actually grown over time and… DeSantis, from the opening of his campaign has simply not appealed to them. Here’s someone with a very strong record in Florida. The voters have looked at this and said, Why are you weaponizing government against companies you don’t agree with? Why are you taking such an extreme position on abortion? When you’re selling yourself as a commonsense conservative. So there are issues that are driving voters away from DeSantis at the very moment that so many of these Iowa voters are looking for a change.