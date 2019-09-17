The Israeli elections took place on Tuesday and the early exit polling indicates a very close race between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s Likud party and the Blue & White party.

The Blue & White party (Kahol Lavan) is led by Benny Gantz, Netenyahu’s chief opponent and former Chief of General Staff of the IDF from 2011 to 2015.

Exit polls, according to the Jerusalem Post, indicate this election could end up in a stalemate, with Netanyahu’s party trailing Gantz in an upset that would deny the longtime leader of Israel a majority.

The party was formed earlier this year as an alliance between Gantz and Yair Lapid ahead of the elections held in April. That election resulted in a tie between Likud and Kahol Lavan — each winning 35 seats in the Knesset.

Per Haaretz:

Gantz has called for pursuing peace with the Palestinians while maintaining Israel’s security interests. He has signaled he would make territorial concessions toward the Palestinians, but has also sidestepped the question of Palestinian statehood. His party is also running on a platform promising to impose term limits on the prime minister (Netanyahu is seeking a fifth term), invest more in education, allow public transportation on Shabbat and enact civil marriages.

Gantz has also, per Reuters, focused “heavily on looming corruption charges Netanyahu faces.”

