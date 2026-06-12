Joe Rogan declared he would not have approved of the White House UFC fights if he were in charge of the sports organization — just days before he’s set to be at the event.

Rogan was joined by author and bowhunter Cameron Hanes on Friday’s The Joe Rogan Experience, and Rogan offered some mixed thoughts about Sunday’s fights after Hanes said he feels uncomfortable with the federal government trying to “entertain” people.

“I’m not negative, but I’m not positive either,” Rogan said, noting his criticism of the president and the upcoming event has gotten plenty of attention.

Rogan will be commentating at Sunday’s fight, and he praised the fight card, though he doubled down on his concerns about the fights being outside. Still, he added, the event is “gonna be sick.”

“I don’t like it because I think they should be fighting indoors, always. I think world championship fights at the highest level should be fought in a controlled environment. That said, it’s gonna be sick,” Rogan said.

He continued:

If it was me, if I was running the the UFC — I would never run the UFC — but if I was running the UFC, I would have never wanted to do it. I would say, we can’t do it. They have to be in a controlled environment. We can’t have a world championship fight, We can’t have someone win or lose because they’re outside and it’s muggy. That doesn’t make any sense to me. It’s gonna affect the grappling. It’s going to be like hot oil wrestling. Everyone’s gonna be sweaty as f*ck.

Rogan added that bugs and weather are going to be a major concern too. He then looked at the rain predicted for Sunday’s fight and joked, “Yeah, We’re f*cked.”

“Oh by 8:00, it’s only showers. Don’t be a p*ssy. Just showers. Yeah, maybe they’ll cancel it look. I think if they canceled it and moved it indoors It’d be better for everybody. I don’t like it. I think I the idea was, like, they want the the octagon, the White House behind it for image and everything. Like, that is gonna be dope, the card is sick. It’s a f*cking amazing card,” he said.

Rogan predicted even with the complications, it’ll likely be the “most watched sporting event” in history, predicting even Trump “haters” will be tuning in. The fights will stream on Paramount’s streaming service.

“Like I said, my concern is for the athletes. A fighter’s career is very short, a loss is devastating, and to not have perfect conditions to fight in, I think it’s crazy. But it’s also gonna be sick. It’s like being there is gonna be nuts, and maybe it’s worth it. I don’t know, we’ll find out,” he said.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

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