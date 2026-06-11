President Donald Trump demanded Congress expel Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) on Thursday, calling him a “loser” and claiming that he would “be in jail right now” if former President Joe Biden had not pardoned him.

The president posted to Truth Social, reposting a screenshot of a tweet from Mark Levin that called on the House to expel Raskin. Trump said that he agreed with Levin that Congress should “EXPEL THE BUM” Raskin for his efforts to impeach Trump during his first term. The president also took a swing at longtime Texas Congressman Al Green (D), a vocal critic of Trump who lost his seat in a primary battle last month.

Trump wrote:

Jamie Raskin, a Loser in Life, who worked endlessly during my First Term to impeach me, and failed miserably, wasting the Country’s money, time, and effort, will guaranteed be trying to do it again, despite one of the most successful Presidencies in History. The last one that went after me on Impeachment was a pathetic soul, Al Green, who just lost his race in a landslide to an unknown candidate but, in my opinion, one that had more talent than Raskin. He spent time on the Unselect Committee of Political Hacks and Thugs, and was rebuffed on that, just as he has been rebuffed on Impeachment, and many other things. If Biden didn’t give him a pardon, he’d be in jail right now! Something should be done about people like this who do bad things, but always come up on the short end because of their illegal or unscrupulous behavior, and hurt our Country in the process. I agree with Mark Levin when he says to, EXPEL THE BUM. Congress can never be great with people like this, who suffer massively from Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS), casting their vote of HATE! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Biden granted Raskin a preemptive pardon in early 2025, along with all other members and staffers on the House Judiciary Committee, in order to protect them from retaliation over their roles in Trump’s second impeachment trial.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Trump was moving to expunge his impeachment through an act of Congress. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is reportedly open to the measure.

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