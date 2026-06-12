Judge Orders Trump Admin to Submit Sworn Statement It Will Not Move Forward With Anti-Weaponization Fund

District Court Judge Leonie Brinkema has given the Trump administration one week to submit a sworn statement saying it will not move forward with its $1.8 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund.

In May, President Donald Trump announced the establishment of the fund as part of his settlement agreement with the IRS. According to the administration, the fund would be used to repay those who were supposed victims of the weaponization of government. It was widely believed a significant portion of the money would go to January 6 rioters.

News of the fund was met with outrage on both sides of the aisle. Even former Vice President Mike Pence, who served alongside Trump in his first term, called the fund “deeply offensive.” In a June 1 report, Axios claimed that Trump was dropping the fund for the time being.

Despite this report, there was speculation that the administration would essentially move ahead with the fund in secret. According to The Atlantic, Trump officials allegedly assured allies that the money would still be coming.

With that in mind, a judge has reportedly requested assurances that the administration would halt plans for the fund. MS Now producer Kyle Griffin reported:

BREAKING: Judge Brinkema is giving the Trump admin one week to submit a sworn statement — signed by the Attorney General and Treasury Secretary — that the slush fund will not go forward.

The update came minutes after the news that Trump’s fund has been blocked by the court.

BREAKING: Judge Brinkema is giving the Trump admin one week to submit a sworn statement — signed by the Attorney General and Treasury Secretary — that the slush fund will not go forward. https://t.co/gQrRVLac1o — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 12, 2026

—

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!