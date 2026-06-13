MS NOW’s Stephanie Ruhle Gets Emotional In Last 11th Hour Sign-Off

MS NOW host Stephanie Ruhle got emotional as she signed off for the last time, thanking a viewing audience and staff she called “my MVP.”

Ruhle is moving to a daytime show as part of a programming shakeup that was announced a month ago. Ali Velshi will take the 11th Hour reins, while Ruhle will host Money, Power, Politics with Stephanie Ruhle at 9 AM on weekdays.

On Friday night’s edition of MS NOW’s The 11th Hour, the host said goodbye to the night shift in a heartfelt monologue that included effusive praise for Velshi and a package of Ruhle’s highlights from her years in the show’s center seat:

STEPHANIE RUHLE, MSNBC ANCHOR: All right, it is time. Now. I’m going to have to take a deep breath for my MVP. And my MVP is all things “The 11th Hour.” This show. Our team. And especially you, our audience. You don’t have this program on in the background. Instead, you are choosing to invite us into your home every night — sometimes giving me the privilege of being the last voice you hear before you go to sleep. And I take that privilege seriously. So to you, I say thank you. Here’s a look back at some of what we’ve been through together. *(Video plays)* And I’m grateful to be leaving you all in such capable hands. My good friend and colleague of many years, my partner in crime, Ali Velshi, will be taking over the “11th Hour” anchor chair on Monday. Ali is smart. He’s insightful. And most importantly, he cares. He’s committed to the facts and never stops believing in the promise of this country. So many times Ali has been my rock — and now he can be yours, too. Ali — I can’t wait to see what you do with the place.

Watch above via MS NOW’s The 11th Hour.

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