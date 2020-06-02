Whopping 72 Percent of Americans Think Trump Favors White People — Including 58 Percent of Republicans

There were some stark partisan divides on race in the latest CBS News/YouGov poll, but huge majorities agree that President Donald Trump favors white people, while views of former Vice President Joe Biden indicate more even-handed perceptions.

The poll, released Tuesday, asked respondents a variety of questions pegged to the unrest over the killing of George Floyd, and the issues associated with it. There were stark divides between Republicans and everyone else on many of those questions.

For example, 57 percent of respondents agreed that police treat white people better than black people, but only 29 percent of Republicans expressed that view.

But when asked “As President, do you think Donald Trump favors, works against, or is neutral toward” whites, there was agreement, if not complete unanimity. A whopping 72 percent overall agreed that Trump favors white people, including 86 percent of Democrats, 67 percent of independents, and even 58 percent of Republicans.

The division resurfaced, however, when the question was about Trump’s treatment of black people. While 85 percent of Democrats and 47 percent of independents said Trump “works against” black people, 51 percent of Republicans said Trump “favors” black people, with another 41 percent saying he is “neutral.”

Respondents were also asked a similar question about Vice President Biden, with more consistent results across groups.

Asked “If he became President, do you think Joe Biden would favor, work against, or would be neutral toward the following groups,” responses ranged between 39 percent who said Biden would favor whites and 46 percent who said he would favor black people, with other groups — Hispanics, men, women — falling between those poles.

Compared to Trump, low overall percentages (between 21 and 24 percent) think Biden will “work against” any of these groups, but among Republicans, 4 percent say he will work against White people.

The poll also shows Biden leading Trump nationally by four points, down two points from the last poll. But as speculation grows that the events of the past week have increased pressure on Biden to choose a black woman as his running mate, there’s one more key data point in this poll. While 85 percent overall say they “definitely” will vote, that sentiment is significsantly lower among black voters at 77 percent.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]