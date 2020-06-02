comScore

Tiffany Trump Joins Black Lives Matter Instagram Blackout

By Charlie NashJun 2nd, 2020, 12:38 pm

Al Drago-Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany Trump joined the Black Lives Matter Instagram blackout on Tuesday amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd.

On her Instagram post, Trump also attached a quote from Helen Keller and the hashtags “#blackoutTuesday” and “#justiceforgeorgefloyd.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

”Alone we can achieve so little; together we can achieve so much.”- Helen Keller #blackoutTuesday #justiceforgeorgefloyd

A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on

As explained by the Independent, the blackout posts “are intended as a way of expressing solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protests that have swept the US after the death of George Floyd,” and to “join in, users simply post a black square onto their feed – and then commit not to post over the rest of the day.”

Many celebrities have engaged in the campaign, including Rihanna, Britney Spears, and Katy Perry.

