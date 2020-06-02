Tiffany Trump Joins Black Lives Matter Instagram Blackout

President Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany Trump joined the Black Lives Matter Instagram blackout on Tuesday amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd.

On her Instagram post, Trump also attached a quote from Helen Keller and the hashtags “#blackoutTuesday” and “#justiceforgeorgefloyd.”

As explained by the Independent, the blackout posts “are intended as a way of expressing solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protests that have swept the US after the death of George Floyd,” and to “join in, users simply post a black square onto their feed – and then commit not to post over the rest of the day.”

Many celebrities have engaged in the campaign, including Rihanna, Britney Spears, and Katy Perry.

