‘Why Not?’ Reporter Demands To Know Why Jean-Pierre Won’t Talk About Clarence Thomas Or Supreme Court Scandals

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was pressed to give President Joe Biden’s views on a series of unfolding ethics scandals involving Justice Clarence Thomas and others on the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court has come under fire and increased scrutiny after reporting on undisclosed gifts to Justice Clarence Thomas emerged, which was followed by further reporting on Justice Neil Gorsuch and Chief Justice John Roberts. In response, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin proposed a hearing on Supreme Court ethics.

At Thursday’s press briefing, CBS News Senior White House Correspondent Weijia Jiang took several shots at getting a response to the scandals before flatly asking, “Why not” comment on them:

WEIJIA JIANG: And then, on another topic. Does the President believe that there should be a code of conduct for the Supreme Court? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So I know I’ve been asked about ethics and this question many times before. The Senate is currently moving forward with a process. We’re going to leave it to the Senate for now. WEIJIA JIANG: But his own commission on the Supreme Court, which he established, issued a report in 2021 — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Understood. WEIJIA JIANG: — that said, “A code of conduct for the court would bring the court into line with the lower federal courts,” et cetera. Did the President read that report? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Understood. The President has — has seen the report. He — we have said many times before he appreciated the bipartisan commission that came together and put the report together — put the report that you’re just speaking of. As it relates to this moment in time, the Senate clearly is taking — taking some sort of action. They’re going through their process. And we’re just going to leave it there for now. WEIJIA JIANG: And finally, on this topic, you have said from the podium that you’re not going to comment on any stories having to do with Justice Thomas and his own code of conduct. Why not? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Right now, it is being — as it relates to the ethics, as it relates to that process, the Senate is clearly moving forward with their own — own Senate procedural process. I’m just going to leave it there for now.

