Wired Editor in Chief Nick Thompson Tapped to Lead The Atlantic as CEO

By Marisa SarnoffDec 3rd, 2020, 5:52 pm

Nicholas Thompson, editor-in-chief of science, tech, and culture magazine Wired, announced Thursday that he’s leaving his post to join The Atlantic as CEO. The move is a shift from editorial to the business side of magazines for Thompson, as noted in a statement from The Atlantic obtained by Mediaite.

Calling his four years at Wired “amazing,” Thompson announced the move in a seven-part Twitter thread:

Thompson praised The Atlantic, confessing to being a lifelong fan of the magazine. He also had kind words for his current colleagues at Wired.

Thompson said he “can’t wait” to work with “brilliant” editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, and added that his first task on the job will be to expand the number of subscribers to The Atlantic.

The Atlantic has already had a blockbuster year. Since launching its paywall in September 2019, subscriptions have surpassed expectations, largely due to its widely-lauded coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as Golberg’s bombshell report about President Donald Trump’s disparaging remarks about American soldiers.

More than 20,000 new subscribers signed up in the days after The Atlantic published that story, in which multiple sources said that Trump called American soldiers who died in war “losers” and “suckers” during a 2018 trip to Paris to honor fallen American troops.

The magazine currently boasts more than 700,000 subscribers, and announced in May of this year it is looking to reach 1 million by the end of 2022. (That announcement came the same month the magazine laid off 17% of its staff amid the pandemic.)

Thompson started the top editor job at Wired in January 2017. He has spent a total of 15 years with Wired publisher Condé Nast, whose other magazines include The New Yorker, Vogue, GQ, and Architectural Digest.

Thompson will start at The Atlantic in February 2021.

