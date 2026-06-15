‘Crazy in the Head!’ White House Rages at George Conway Over Campaign Ad Vowing to Put Trump in Jail

A campaign ad for New York congressional candidate George Conway (D) promising to impeach Donald Trump and put him “away for good” had the White House fuming on Monday.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the White House claimed Conway was suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“Lightweight George Conway is a stupid person’s idea of a smart person,” the statement said. “His severe and debilitating disease known as Trump Derangement syndrome has melted his brain and made him crazy in the head.”

Conway is a prominent anti-Trump attorney and political commentator who was once married to Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s senior counselor during his first term.

Conway announced in January that he was running to succeed retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY).

The congressional ad that caught the White House’s attention begins, “Hi, Donald, it’s me, George Conway. I cost you 88 million f*cking dollars, and I’ve only just gotten started.”

Conway’s reference was to the $88 million Trump was ordered to pay writer E. Jean Carroll for defamation after he denied allegations of the separate sexual assault case she won against him. Conway took credit for introducing Carroll to the attorney who won her the judgment.

Here's our TV ad that poor wittle Donnie (@realDonaldTrump) didn't wike and had to compwain to Fox "News" about. Sad! I feel so bad for him. 😥🤣 https://t.co/7NXwRH4XrM pic.twitter.com/MnxTe6ful2 — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) June 15, 2026

“I know you like putting your name on everything, from your plane to the Kennedy Center,” Conway said, adding, “Sorry about that,” during a shot of the Kennedy Center after it was ordered to remove Trump’s name.

“But the only thing your name is going to be left on when I’m done with you is the orange jumpsuit you’re going to have to wear in prison,” Conway continued. “And you see that building back there?” he asked, pointing to the U.S. Capitol. “That’s where we’re going to hold your third and final impeachment trial. The one that’s going to put you away for good, and I’m going to enjoy every minute of that.”

“We’ve got a lot of serious problems in this country, including, and especially the price of gas, which is hitting six dollars a gallon in some places,” Conway said. “And that’s all because of you, Donald Trump. But we can’t fix those problems until we can impeach you and convict you. And that’s why I’m running for Congress. And you are going to regret that.”

Watch the ad above via X.

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