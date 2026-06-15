James Carville Predicts Trump Will Quit Presidency Within a Year: ‘He’s Just Gonna F***ing Walk Away’

Democratic operative James Carville predicted that President Donald Trump will resign the presidency before this time next year.

Carville cited the looming midterm elections in November as the catalyst. Republicans narrowly control the House, but are expected by many to lose the lower chamber. To take the Senate, meanwhile, Democrats would need to net four seats.

“Trump has no earthly idea of what’s coming for him,” Carville said on Sunday’s edition of his Politics War Room podcast. “They’re not telling him. The vote against him in November is gonna be like, breathtaking.”

Carville went on to say that Trump appears “bored” of being president and noted that Trump often has trouble keeping his eyes open during public appearances.

“He can’t stay awake,” Carville continued before alluding to a report last month that quoted one of the president’s advisers. “He says he’s ‘bored’ with the Iran war. He’s gonna– and I’m telling you, this guy, by Easter of 2027, is just gonna walk away from this job. He’s just gonna f***ing walk away because he doesn’t have any idea of what it’s gonna be like when he comes to grips with the massive, I mean it’s gonna be a massive rejection of him.”

Carville went on to claim that Trump’s advisers lie to him and therefore the president has a warped view of reality.

“He won’t last past Easter of 2027 because he has no idea,” the strategist continued. “And they just lie to him and try to keep sh** from him, and it’s all gonna come out, and it is gonna be very ugly.”

Three months ago, Carville prophesied that Trump would leave office by March 17, 2027. His latest prediction of next Easter would mean a deadline of March 28, 2027.

Watch above via Politics War Room.

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