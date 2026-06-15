‘Most Transparent Administration in History?’ Fox’s Dana Perino Rips Trump White House for Keeping Iran Deal Details Under Wraps

Fox News’s Dana Perino hit the Trump White House for not yet releasing the Memorandum of Understanding with Iran so Americans know what they’re supposed to be agreeing to.

On Monday’s episode of The Five, Perino rattled off the opposition’s arguments about the White House not being transparent on the Iran peace deal.

“Okay, so you killed all those the leaders, but now the IRGC is in charge. So, that’s who we’re dealing with and that’s who we’re supposed to stand next to on Friday and sign an agreement that nobody has seen or read?” Perino asked. “This is the most transparent administration in history? Like, I can make all of those the points.”

“You have to stop doing that, Dana,” Greg Gutfeld said, while Jessica Tarlov added, “I think she sounds great!”

Perino continued, “Like we said at the very beginning, the victories are usually visible, clear, understandable. And it’s just premature to say. We haven’t even read the information. If I were the Democrats, I would be saying, ‘You telegraph everything else. Why won’t you let us read the thing?’ And I think maybe there’s two reasons for that.”

Perino continued:

One, things are still being worked out behind the scenes, which would be, I guess, understandable. It’s like they jumped the gun, perhaps, in saying “There’s a deal! Everything’s great! It’s moving.” But then an hour later, “No it’s not, but maybe it is.” And I tried to keep with it all day long. I think the best thing we can tell our viewers is to say, “We got to wait and see. It looks like there could be progress here, at least in getting this to end, and the possibility of oil to start moving.”

“I have a feeling we’re going to be talking a lot about Iran, but nobody’s read the documents, so it’s unclear what you can really say about it,” Perino added.

Watch the clip above via The Five on Fox News.

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