Morning Joe Crew Stunned by Maggie Haberman Trump Bombshells: ‘Ugly, Illegal — Deeply Un-American!’

Morning Joe co-hosts were stunned by the bombshell revelations emerging from the new exposé on President Donald Trump and his administration, calling them “ugly” and “illegal” — and “deeply un-American.”

Maggie Haberman and co-author Jonathan Swan have been dropping bombshells based on their upcoming book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, which has been chock-full of splashy revelations.

The disturbing accounts of Situation Room meetings have sparked worry in the Trump administration that their own people have leaked recordings to the authors, and a new excerpt details deliberations in the White House about suspending habeas corpus.

On Monday morning’s edition of MS NOW’s Morning Joe, co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Jonathan Lemire were shocked and disgusted by the new reports:

MS NOW HOST JOE SCARBOROUGH: So shocking is what actually was said inside those rooms time and time again. And Jonathan Lemire, you actually have the vice president of the United States talking about invoking the Insurrection Act. Talk about an unconstitutional use of power. Invoking the insurrection act to crush American citizens protesting in American streets.

And as Maggie and Jonathan wrote, this was after they had already gunned down two innocent Americans for doing just that, for protesting, and yet they’re still talking about enacting the Insurrection Act. They’re still about suspending habeas corpus through this entire period. You know.

Maybe it’s just the lawyer in me, but excerpts from this book are reading whether you look at Todd Blanche trying to cover up one of the biggest pedophile rings in the history of America, or you have the vice president and Stephen Miller talking about suspending habeas corpus and the Insurrection Act.

That sure does look… Like a place where a lot of lawyers in the future are going to start discovery in their investigations, whether it is with a Democratic Congress, whether it is with prosecutors, because the president may try, may try to pardon a lot of people, it’s not going to be able to pardon the entire government.

And these, these are, these just seem to be clearly illegal acts or a conspiracy to commit illegal acts.

No wonder, and I know you’ve heard this, like I’ve heard this, no wonder the White House is melting down over this book.

Because there’s so many people who are exposed who are going to have to hold up the right hand at some point and take an oath and tell everybody what happened behind those closed doors.

Because even the glimpse we’re getting from this book is ugly!

MS NOW’S JONATHAN LEMIRE: Yeah, ugly, as you say, illegal, and deeply un-American!

I mean, this is extraordinary, both of these revelations in this new piece. I mean as The Times writes about the Insurrection Act debate, that Vance says it needs to invoke the Insurrection Act to crush the unrest of Minnesota.

And this is because he says that this is because outside agitators and the like are fueling this, even though at that moment, of course, the White House is already realizing that neither Alex Pretti nor Miss [Renee] Good, neither of them were paid. These were not Antifa or whatever nonsense they wanted to put out there.

These were just average Americans who were trying to protest what they saw was un-American behavior by these ICE agents on the streets of Minneapolis.