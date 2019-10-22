Remember the infamous anonymous author of that “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration” op-ed? They’re back — and with a book this time.

It was one year ago last month that the op-ed sent Washington into a tizzy, with people speculating who this anonymous Trump administration official could be.

Well, according to the Washington Post, “anonymous” is writing a book to be released next month titled A WARNING:

[The book] is being promoted as “an unprecedented behind-the-scenes portrait of the Trump presidency” that expands upon the Times column, which ricocheted around the world and stoked the president’s rage because of its devastating portrayal of Trump in office… “Picking up from where those first words of warning left off, this explosive book offers a shocking, firsthand account of President Trump and his record,” reads a statement about the book’s release.

The book will not reveal who the author is but will reportedly lay out “the reasons for their anonymity.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]