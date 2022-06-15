YIKES: Trump-Backed House Candidate Offers Cringily Lyrical Apology to Trump for Losing – Complete With Odd Name-Drop of Satan

Trump-endorsed House candidate Katie Arrington delivered a strange apology to former President Donald Trump during a concession speech that also oddly name-dropped Satan.

Trump endorsed Arrington in February over incumbent Rep. Nancy Mace, who committed the sin of speaking out against the insurrection, then lavished praise on Trump in a campaign video following the endorsement.

“Katie Arrington is running against an absolutely terrible candidate, Congresswoman Nancy Mace, whose remarks and attitude have been devastating for her community, and not at all representative of the Republican Party to which she has been very disloyal. Katie Arrington, on the other hand, is liked and respected and a true Republican,” Trump wrote, in February, and went on to add “Katie is a wonderful woman and has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Mace easily defeated Arrington in the South Carolina primaries Tuesday night, which resulted in one of the all-time awkward concession speeches from Arrington.

Arrington began by thanking individual supporters and “One extra super special person. And that’s God.”

Arrington then delivered a message that has never quite sunk in for Trump, telling the crowd “You guys, we didn’t win in the election, but we won in our hearts.”

That’s when the concession speech turned into a spoken-word tribute to Barry White if he were a white woman with a serious MAGA jones.

“And to Donald J. Trump. Sir, I’m sorry I couldn’t give you the birthday present that I wanted to give to you, but you will always be my number 45. My number 46,” Arrington said. “And for you, I wish nothing more than the happiest of birthdays.”

Arrington then delivered an odd bit of inspirational wisdom for someone who had just lost an election, telling supporters to get up every morning and say “Not today, Satan. Not today.”

Later in the speech, Arrington demanded Rep. Mace “Apologize for being a liar,” in the next breath telling the crowd ” I wish her all the best. I do. She won this fair and square.”

That declaration prompted a chorus of “No! No! No!” from the crowd.

Watch above via WCSC Live 5.

