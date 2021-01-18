Freshman GOP Rep. Nancy Mace Agrees Hawley and Cruz Should Face Consequences for Stirring Up Capitol Riots

Freshman Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said on Sunday night that she believes Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) should face consequences for stirring up the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“I think that any person of any party in any chamber should be held accountable,” she said. “They should be investigated to the fullest extent of the law.”

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer asked the representative to describe her reaction to new footage of the attack, which shows rioters attributing their actions to Cruz and President Donald Trump’s calls.

Mace noted she had sent her children home early from virtual class on the day of the attack, as she predicted unrest due to Trump’s false election fraud rhetoric.

Mace also said she would feel “dismay and shock” if the president decided to pardon members of the mob before leaving office, noting that “every single person who stormed the capital needs to be held accountable.”

Mace later agreed with Blitzer’s proposal that Hawley and Cruz, and anyone responsible for inciting the attack, should also be held accountable.

“We understand allegedly there was a member of congress who was also live-tweeting the whereabouts of the speaker of the house,” she added. “And I don’t care how much you disagree with Nancy Pelosi, I am quite conservative, and I disagreed with her plenty of times, but that’s not a reason to live-tweet her location when the Capitol doors are being breached, and we’re being stormed, and there is a violent riot that killed five people.”

Despite Mace’s assertion that all people responsible for pushing divisive rhetoric prior to and during the attack should be investigated or held accountable, she did not vote to impeach the president for a second time.

“This was a partisan exercise that is sort of meaningless at this juncture,” she said of the charge that Trump incited an insurrection. “The U.S. House of Representatives has every right to impeach the president of the United States, but what we’re doing today, rushing this impeachment in an hour or two-hour-long debate on the floor of this chamber, bypassing judiciary, poses great questions about the constitutionality of this process.”

Watch above, via CNN.

