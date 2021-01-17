Freshman Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC) said she was dismayed seeing her GOP colleagues challenge the results of the 2020 election when they knew that it would not succeed.

In an interview with NBC’s Chuck Todd, Mace was asked “what kind of confidence” she has in the Republican Party’s congressional leadership. Todd specifically wanted to know if Mace questions the decision Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise and over 100 other Republicans made when they objected to Congress’ motion to certify the 2020 election results after coming under siege by pro-Donald Trump rioters.

Mace recalled that “it was enormously disappointing” and described how she “literally had to walk through a crime scene where a young woman was shot and killed to get into the chamber to vote that night.”

“My colleagues continued to object and they knew this was a failing motion,” Mace said. “These objections were not going to work and they were unconstitutional. And so it is enormously disappointing. It’s one of the reasons I’ve been such a strong voice to point out the lies that have happened. Congress had no business overturning the Electoral College and neither did the vice president.”

The interview also focused on Mace’s opposition to impeaching the president for inciting the Capitol mob. While Mace said she approves of censuring Trump and that he ought to be held accountable for the event, she said it was an expedited process and bypassing of protocol in order to impeach him before he leaves office.

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]