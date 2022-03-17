Marc Racicot, a former chairman of the Republican National Committee and former Republican governor of Montana, tore into former President Donald Trump over his recent comments on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Racicot, who previously published an op-ed slamming current RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, declared the former president “not fit to lead this nation” in an article published Wednesday in Montana’s Independent Record.

The former governor started off by listing “the essential qualities of leadership and human character.” He noted these qualities, which “we all know them when we see them,” included “decency, honesty, humility, honor, and faithfulness.”

“And so it must be said: Donald Trump does not possess those essential qualities of character that leave him fit to lead this nation, most especially in a time of crisis,” Racicot concluded.

Trump’s “recent comments before and after the Russian invasion were laced with reckless propositions, cruelty, and improprieties which continue to poison and fray the political life and social fabric of the nation,” he added, invoking Trump calling Russia’s Vladimir Putin “savvy” and a “genius,” while commenting on the invasion.

“The vicious actions of the Russian president have been universally condemned by decent people everywhere. But, not by Donald Trump. To the contrary, the former president could only express his admiration of the Russian president’s tactics,” Racicot noted.

He went on to lambast Trump’s statements on NATO, the history of the Soviet Union, and even what he saw as Trump joking about the invasion.

“The former president then went on to make light of the situation in Ukraine, telling his donors in New Orleans that the United States should ‘put the Chinese flag’ on F-22 jets and ‘bomb the s***’ out of Russia. ‘And then we say, China did it. They start fighting with each other, and we sit back and watch,’” wrote Racicot.

He concluded with a warning for his fellow Republicans, quoting J.M. Smith: “If you dance with the devil, then you haven’t got a clue, for you think you’ll change the devil, but the devil changes you.”

