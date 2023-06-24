Newsmax White House correspondent James Rosen got into it with NSC spokesman John Kirby over a WhatsApp message that Hunter Biden allegedly sent in 2017 that involved his father, President Joe Biden.

At Friday’s briefing, Kirby joined White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to answer national security-related questions.

The purported text message was a dominant topic, but it was Rosen — a frequent participant in tense briefing exchanges — who drew a frustrated wisecrack from Kirby after reading the message aloud and persistently demanding the president’s whereabouts when the message was allegedly being sent:

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: All right. James and then behind you, the last — has the last one. But, James, go first.

JAMES ROSEN: Karine, thank you, as always. Admiral, thank you.

The House Ways and Means Committee yesterday released documents — their authenticity nowhere challenged — that included a July 2017 WhatsApp message sent by Hunter Biden to Henry Zhao, a Chinese Communist Party official, which stated, in its entirety, and I quote:

“I am sitting here with my father, and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge, that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.” Unquote.

So, just a couple of questions about this. First, does this not undermine the President’s claim during the 2020 campaign, and the reaffirmations of that claim by his two press secretaries since then, that he never once discussed his son’s overseas business dealings with him?

MR. KIRBY: No. And I’m not going to comment further on this.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: We’re going to — we’re —

JAMES ROSEN: Where was he on July 30th?

MR. KIRBY: I’m not — James — James, let me just —

JAMES ROSEN: You said “no.”

MR. KIRBY: Let me save you some —

JAMES ROSEN: Your answer was, “No,” it doesn’t undercut it.

MR. KIRBY: Let me save —

JAMES ROSEN: So, I’m asking you to explain that.

MR. KIRBY: Let me sa- — let me save you some breath. If you’re going to ask about this, I am not address- —

JAMES ROSEN: I have an abundance of breath, as you know.

MR. KIRBY: I don’t — I know you do, more than I’d like you to have. I am not going to address this issue from this podium. I’m just not going to do it.

JAMES ROSEN: Why not? Is there a reason?

MR. KIRBY: Not going to do it.

JAMES ROSEN: Where was the President on the date of that message?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: All right. Thanks. Thanks, Admiral. Thank you.

MR. KIRBY: Thanks, guys. Have a great weekend.

JAMES ROSEN: (Inaudible) father’s house.