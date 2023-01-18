White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre blew off Newsmax White House correspondent James Rosen as he shouted questions about the search for classified documents at President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home.

At Tuesday’s White House briefing, Jean-Pierre underwent yet another hellish bombardment of questions about the classified documents discovered by Biden aides in private storage spaces — including his Wilmington home — which are now under investigation by Special Counsel Robert Hur. Jean-Pierre has taken a lot of grief in the briefing room for parrying any and all questions not covered by statements that the president and his counsel have made.

But she also fielded several questions about Saturday’s revelation that five additional pages had been discovered earlier in the week — after Jean-Pierre had told reporters on Thursday, citing statements from the White House Counsel’s office — that the search had been completed and all the documents discovered had been disclosed.

At one point during the briefing, Rosen shouted, “Do you feel badly that you gave out false information?” And as Jean-Pierre left the podium at the end of the briefing, Rosen also shouted, “You told us something six times that turned out to be false. Are you sorry about that?”

Jean-Pierre told the assembled press “I’ll see you tomorrow. Come talk to me. I’ll see you tomorrow,” as she walked away.

But other reporters asked similar questions when called on, including NPR’s Tamara Keith, who asked if the episode affects her “credibility”:

TAMARA KEITH: Yeah, are you upset that you came out to this podium on Friday with incomplete and inaccurate information? And are you concerned that it affects your credibility up here? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Well, what I’m — what I’m concerned about is making sure that we do not politically interfere in the Department of Justice, that we continue to be consistent over the last two years, and — and that is — continue to refer you all, when it comes to an ongoing process. And — and I’ll just leave it there. And let’s not forget — there was actually a statement from the Counsel’s Office that you all had at the same time as well. I’m — I’m just not going to go down any rabbit hole here. I’m going to be very consistent. I’m going to be very prudent. And, again, I’ve been asked — just asked that question. I’ve answered it. It’s been noted, the question. And we’re just going to move on.

As for Rosen, he appears not to have taken Jean-Pierre up on her invitation, at least not as of his live shot late Wednesday morning on Newsmax. When the anchor brought it up, Rosen responded with a silent smile.

Watch above via C-SPAN and Newsmax.

